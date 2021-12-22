Four Dutchmen named to All-ECAC Second Team

Danbury, Conn. (NEWS10) — Four members of the Union College football team were named to the 2021 Division III All-ECAC Teams, the Eastern College Athletic Conference announced on Tuesday. Seniors Tim Driscoll , Ike Irabor , Andre Ross Jr. and Andrew Sheahan all earned spots on the All-ECAC second team.



Driscoll, Irabor and Ross Jr. were all recognized for the second time in their careers, while Sheahan picked up his first career All-ECAC honor. The four offensive selections are the most of any team this season, while the four overall picks are tied for fourth-most among all ECAC schools.



Driscoll earns second-team honors for the second straight season after earning a spot on the D3football.com All-Region second team as well in 2021. With Driscoll at left tackle, the Dutchmen allowed only six sacks this season while rushing for over 175 yards and accumulating more than 355 total yards per game. He allowed only one sack during his two years as a starter on the offensive line.



Irabor is an All-ECAC honoree for the second year in a row after earning first-team honors in 2019. A D3football.com All-Region third-team selection this season, he ranked second in the Liberty League by averaging 92.4 rushing yards per game, including a season-high 154 yards at #23 Ithaca College. Despite battling injuries for much of the year, he still reached the end zone at least once in 7-of-9 games. In just three seasons, Irabor ranks fifth all-time in rushing yards (2,862) and third in rushing touchdowns (37) at Union.



Ross Jr. picks up the second All-ECAC selection of his career after a second-team nod in 2018. He finished the season with 41 catches for 671 yards, with his nine receiving touchdowns ranking eighth on the school’s single-season list and giving him three of the top-eight single-season totals at Union. In just three years, Ross Jr. is tied for first in school history with 34 receiving touchdowns while also ranking third with 2,615 receiving yards and fifth with 146 total receptions.



Sheahan is honored for the first time in his career after previously being recognized as a D3football.com All-Region third-teamer and All-Liberty League first-teamer. As a senior, he started all 10 games at tight end, catching four passes for 32 yards and serving as a key blocker for an offensive line that averaged more than 175 rushing yards per game.