Fort Ann’s Tyler Mattison’s dream becomes a reality

FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Growing up playing baseball, kids dream of one day heading to the pros. That dream has become a reality for Fort Ann graduate Tyler Mattison.

Mattison was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the fourth round of the MLB draft on Monday. The 6’4 right pitched to a 2.46 ERA this past season at Bryant College.

Hearing his name called during the draft is a moment Mattison will never forget. “It was crazy,” Mattison said. “It just kind of came out of nowhere. It came really quick. Obviously I was hoping and praying that my name got called but it came quick and it was awesome. Just something I’ll always remember. It’s an experience that I feel like a lot kids growing up playing tee-ball and little league always dream of but I never thought I’d get to this point.”

Mattison is particularly happy heading to the Tigers, the team one of his favorite players started his career with. “Everything I’ve heard, it’s a fantastic organization,” Mattison said. “A lot of rich history within it. My favorite pitcher of all-time was Justin Verlander, so it’s pretty cool I get to go to the organization he started out with.”

Mattison was a part of two Class D state titles as a Cardinal, going 9-0 with a 0.36 ERA his senior year.