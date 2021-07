FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fort Ann’s Tyler Mattison is heading to the show.

Mattison was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 4th round of the MLB Draft. the 6’4 righty pitched to a 2.46 ERA this past season at Bryant College.

Mattison was a part of two Class D state titles as a Cardinal as an 8th grader, and as a senior in 2017. That senior season he went 9-0 with an 0.36 ERA.