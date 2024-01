ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — After two stellar seasons at UAlbany, quarterback Reese Poffenbarger bet on himself, entering his name into the transfer portal. That bet paid off Monday.

Poffenbarger announced his commitment to the University of Miami on X. It’s a huge jump to a power five school in the ACC.

Poffenbarger is the Great Danes all-time leader in passing touchdowns with 60. He set the program record for offensive yards last season, leading UAlbany to their first ever FCS Semifinal.