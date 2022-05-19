SOUTH ORANGE, NJ (NEWS10) — Former Siena women’s basketball head coach Ali Jaques is heading back to the sidelines.

Jaques was announced as the newest assistant coach and the recruiting coordinator of Seton Hall women’s basketball on Thursday. The Pirates went 24-13 last season, making it to the Big East semifinal.

Siena did not renew Jaques’ contract after the 2020-2021 season after nine years coaching the Saints. She led Siena to three MAAC semifinal appearances. She’s spent the past year doing color commentary on television, including her current role calling games for the Albany Patroons.