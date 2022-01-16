Former Olympian Thomas Vonn leading new class of skiers at West Mountain

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — West Mountain in Queensbury has added some Olympic-level coaching to it’s full time staff. Former Olympian and U.S. alpine national champion Thomas Vonn has set up shop in the Capital Region.

The New York native was a member of the U.S. ski team for eight years, and went on to coach World Cup and Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn. Thomas Vonn has also consulted for the U.S. ski team.

Vonn plans to continue his Olympic pipeline of elite alpine racers right here at the West Mountain Racing Academy. “Anytime you go somewhere new it’s always going to bring it’s challenges but I think we have a lot of built in advantages here at West,” said Vonn. “They have night skiing, they have an amazing slope, they have new lifts, new snowmaking. They’ve really put a lot of money into this place. It’s a top shelf training program here. We’re going to be doing some pretty cool stuff and I know we’re going to have some Olympic hopefuls coming pretty soon.”

Vonn will be leading ten to fifteen alpine racers out of West Mountain.