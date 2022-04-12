Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Empire have reloaded their roster for the upcoming season, and they’ve done so with some local flare.

Former UAlbany receiver Donovan McDonald, who has spent two years away from football, has made the Empire roster. McDonald competed at the UAlbany pro day. He is grateful for the opportunity with the Empire. “It’s everything,” said McDonald. “They’re helping me and my career here, giving me an opportunity. Like I said, everything about Albany has allowed me to expand and allow me to be a better player, a better person, a better human being.”

Head coach Tom Menas hopes it’s the first of many Danes to join the Empire. “I want him to become a hometown hero,” said Menas. “I love the coaching staff over there. I went over there for pro day. I’d love to build a pipeline and have Albany players from the city come and play on our team, but again it’s a tough team to crack.”

The Empire start their season April 23rd at home against the Carolina Cobras at 7:00 PM.