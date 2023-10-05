WATERFORD, NY (NEWS10) — The Waterford-Halfmoon girls soccer team has picked up right where it left off this season after winning the Class C state championship game last year. The Fordians entered Thursday with a record of 11-1-1, ranked second in the state in Class C. They faced a tough test Thursday night, welcoming in Niskayuna, ranked eight in the state in Class AA with a 9-1-2 record.

The two teams battled it out in the first half, entering the break scoreless. Imani Bloomfield got the Foridans on the board first, launching a free kick into the back of the net with 19 minutes remaining in the game. Eight minutes later, Niskayuna’s Addison Brys knotted it back up. The Fordians and Silver Warriors played to a 1-1 draw.

The Fordians sit at 11-1-2 on the year, while the Silver Warriors are now 9-1-3.