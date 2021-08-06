Forbes: NFL average team value soars to nearly $3.5 billion

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Even with a pandemic forcing empty stadiums in most franchise cities, NFL team values increased by 14% in the past year to an average of $3.48 billion, according to Forbes.

How? New media rights deals that brought in $111.8 billion and led to the largest value increase in five years.

So even with a 20% fall in revenue and with average operating income dropping from $109 million in 2019 to $7.1 million during the COVID-19 pandemic season, the 32 clubs are profiting.

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys have the highest value at $6.5 billion. New England is next at $5 billion, followed by the New York Giants at $4.85 billion, the Los Angeles Rams at $4.8 billion and Washington at $4.2 billion. Dallas has been on top of the evaluations for 15 straight years.

The largest one-year increase in value was for Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay, up 29%. Forbes cites Tom Brady’s arrival leading to increased season-ticket and merchandise sales.

Buffalo has the lowest value, according to Forbes, at $2.27 billion, just below Cincinnati at $2.275 billion.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire