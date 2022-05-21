TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The great band AC/DC once said, “For those about to rock, we salute you.” Well, Joe Bruno Stadium is getting ready to rock, as the ValleyCats introduced their new ace on Saturday: Kumar Rocker.

The former Vanderbilt star was drafted 10th overall by the Mets last season, but New York opted not to sign him because of issues they had with his medicals, particularly his pitching elbow. Rocker and agent Scott Boras say there are no issues with that elbow.

Rocker now waits to hear his name called again in the MLB Draft this July. He says it didn’t take long for him to reset mentally after the deal fell through with the Mets. “I’d say a reset happens after every season as an athlete,” said Rocker. “I think once you’re in kind of that athlete zone, athlete mode, it’s second nature to you. So going home, sleeping in my own bed, and waking up the next morning was the only reset that I needed.”

The former College World Series champion will ramp up his throwing regiment with Tri-City before the draft. The ValleyCats are aiming to have Rocker make his debut at home on June 4th. Rocker has stayed ready the past few months for this moment. “Just like any other month really,” Rocker said. “Show up to the gym every day and work. Find good people around you to help you work. I’ve got a good supporting cast at home and here now.”

He’s excited to finally return to the mound at the Joe. “I love it,” said Rocker. “I love the game. I love to compete. I love the fans. I love putting on shows and entertaining.”