Fonda holds off Bethlehem at Coaches vs. Cancer Bracket Buster

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re a hoops fan and didn’t get to Hudson Valley Community College this weekend for the Coaches vs. Coaches Bracket Buster, you’re in luck. They’ve got a full day of hoops Sunday.

As for Saturday, we had a good one in the late afternoon window between Bethlehem and Fonda-Fultonville.

The last time we saw the Braves they shot Schalmont out of the gym and they were giving the Eagles the same treatment Saturday. Allen Booth hit three crucial three’s in the second half as Jackson Cusack led the way with 18 points in a 48-39 win.