Fonda holds off Bethlehem at Coaches vs. Cancer Bracket Buster

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sport Highlights

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re a hoops fan and didn’t get to Hudson Valley Community College this weekend for the Coaches vs. Coaches Bracket Buster, you’re in luck. They’ve got a full day of hoops Sunday.

As for Saturday, we had a good one in the late afternoon window between Bethlehem and Fonda-Fultonville.

The last time we saw the Braves they shot Schalmont out of the gym and they were giving the Eagles the same treatment Saturday. Allen Booth hit three crucial three’s in the second half as Jackson Cusack led the way with 18 points in a 48-39 win.

More Sports News

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

AP rankings

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19