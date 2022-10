FONDA, NY (NEWS10) — Fonda-Fultonville entered Friday night undefeated, sitting atop the Class C South Division. Cobleskill-Richmondville entered just one game back. The two teams met on Friday night.

The Braves rolled from the jump, taking a 22-0 lead in the second quarter. Fonda-Fultonville kept the pedal to the metal, cruising to a 47-6 win to stay unbeaten.

Fonda will look to finish the regular season unbeaten next Friday night against Broadalbin-Perth.