WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Top-seeded Watervliet hosted Fonda-Fultonville in the Class C quarterfinals Friday night. The Braves had the last laugh.
Fonda rolled Watervliet 68-8, scoring 40 points in less than 9 minutes. The Braves will take on Hoosick Falls/Tamarac in the semifinals.
More Sports News
- Brothers survive Plainsmen in wild AA matchup to close regular season
- RPI Tops Union in ECAC Hockey Opener
- Sabres score in bunches in second half to capture Class B title
- Fonda-Fultonville stuns Watervliet 68-8 to advance to Class C Semis
- Duffys deliver for Queensbury in Class A sectional championship
Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips