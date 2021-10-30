Fonda-Fultonville stuns Watervliet 68-8 to advance to Class C Semis

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Early voting in New York ends in just a few days. Which is why a group of teens hit the streets of Troy Friday to promote not just early voting, but voting as a whole.

“We’re trying to get people to get out and vote so they can make a change in the community, so that their vote counts so our community can be a better place than it is right now,” says Jani Ramsey of Troy. She and several other teens took advantage of Troy Night Out to hand pamphlets to those checking out different shops and restaurants.