Fonda-Fultonville stuns Watervliet 68-8 to advance to Class C Semis

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Top-seeded Watervliet hosted Fonda-Fultonville in the Class C quarterfinals Friday night. The Braves had the last laugh.

Fonda rolled Watervliet 68-8, scoring 40 points in less than 9 minutes. The Braves will take on Hoosick Falls/Tamarac in the semifinals.

