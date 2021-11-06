Fonda-Fultonville outlasts Hoosick Falls/Tamarac

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fonda-Fultonville visited Hoosick Falls/Tamarac in the Class C semifinal on Friday night. The Braves were looking to avenge their loss to the Wildcats earlier in the season.

The Braves led 6-0 at the half. After going up 12-0, Hoosick Falls/Tamarac stormed back to take a 14-12 lead in the second half. Fonda-Fultonville retook the lead, winning 20-14.

The Braves will take on Schuylerville in the Class C title game.

