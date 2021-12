Johnstown, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fonda-Fultonville met Schalmont Saturday night in the Coaches vs. Cancer Tip Off Classic at Fulton Montgomery Community College, and the Braves showed early they’ll have no problem putting the ball in the net this season.

The Braves caught fire from deep in the first half, knocking down eight three’s on their way to a 38-11 halftime lead over the Sabres. The second half didn’t look too different for Fonda on their way to a comfortable 70-35 win.