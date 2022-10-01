FONDA, NY (NEWS10) — Class C is loaded with Section 2 contenders. That includes Fonda-Fultonville, ranked fourth in the state. They looked to stay undefeated with a win over Ichabod Crane on Friday night.

The Braves rolled from start to finish. Owen Hicks tallied the games first touchdown for Fonda on a short handoff. Jonathan Cranker plowed ahead for a score of his own in the second quarter to make it 14-0. They kept the momentum going on their way to a 48-0 rout of the Riders.

The Braves will aim to remain unbeaten next Friday against Hudson.