Foglia catches fire in third as Shaker holds off Niskayuna

Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shaker girls basketball came back home Tuesday night to host Niskayuna after seven straight road games, and they got big contributions from a freshman.

After trailing 18-16 at the half, Blue Bison freshman Kristen Foglia scored all ten of her points in the third quarter as part of a 14-5 third quarter run for Shaker that put them up for good in a 45-37 win over Nisky.

Shaker is back in action Friday at home against Burnt Hills while Niskayuna hosts Guilderland Friday.

