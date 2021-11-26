Five-goal second period pushes Worcester past Thunder

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (News10) — Five second-period goals lifted the Worcester Railers past the Adirondack Thunder 8-1 at the Cool Insuring Arena Friday night. Clifton Park native Pete MacArthur gave the Thunder a 1-0 lead with his fourth goal of the season late in the first period, but it only lasted five minutes. Ross Olsson tallied the equalizer 4:47 into the second. He also netted the go-ahead goal as part of a hat trick.

The Railers outshot the Thunder 47-32. Adirondack’s special teams were atrocious, giving up three power play goals and a shorthanded goal en route to the team’s second straight loss at home.

Adirondack will take the ice against the Mariners Saturday to cap off a three-game home stand.