ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A worldwide event is making its way to Lake Placid, New York in January, but Thursday they made a stop in Albany to kick off the official celebrations.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Adirondack Mack carried the torch for the monumental winter sporting event set to bring the world’s best collegiate athletes to New York State. Come Jan. 12, 2023, 1,500 college athletes from 600 universities and 50 countries will make their way to Lake Placid for the FISU World University Games, competing in 12 different winter sports.

“Lake Placid and all of the host communities, that includes Saranac Lake and Wilmington, North Creek, Potsdam and Canton, all have winter sporting history and this will be their opportunity to participate in it,” Ashley Walden, Chief Operating Officer for the 2023 Lake Placid Organizing Committee, said.

New York is hosting the FISU games for the first time in 30 years. Governor Kathy Hochul said the event will bring more attention to the recently completed $104 Million renovations to the Lake Placid Olympic Center and encourage economic growth in the North Country.

“This is not just a special week for us, but it’s also going to position us to welcome other competitions here because of these investments that we will continue doing,” Hochul said.

1992 Silver Medalist Paul Wylie was part of the FISU games in 1987 and he wants next year’s athletes to take the challenge to heart.

“It’s a great proving ground, it’s a great place to test yourself and go through the experience of a multisport games and then maybe you get the opportunity to compete in the Olympics, but we’ll have some really top athletes there,” Wylie said.

The games run from Jan. 12-22, 2023.