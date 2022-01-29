Firewolves win third straight, 8-6

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany FireWolves (3-2) defeated the Halifax Thunderbirds (3-1), 8-6, at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY on Saturday Evening. For the third straight game, Albany jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead, but Halifax hung in to cut into the deficit late in the game. The FireWolves victory marks three in a row for Albany while handing the Thunderbirds their first loss of the season.

SCORE BY QUARTER 1 2 3 4 FINAL ALBANY 4 2 1 1 8 HALIFAX 1 0 3 2 6

Joe Nardella and the FireWolves won the game’s opening faceoff and nearly scored immediately, but Albany was in the crease. Quickly getting the ball back after a defensive stand, the FireWolves were able to push the ball up in transition to find an open Andrew Kew who netted the first goal of the contest. Just minutes later, the FireWolves were able to capitalize on a delayed Halifax penalty as Charlie Kitchen notched Albany’s second goal for an early 2-0 lead. The FireWolves quickly took a three-goal lead as Joe Resetarits fired from the outside and buried one in the back of the net. Wasting no time, Halifax put one on the board off the stick from Colton Armstrong. After a brief scoring drought, Halifax was penalized twice on the same possession, giving Albany a five on three advantage. Jacob Ruest quickly scored his first of the night, to give the FireWolves a 4-1 at the end of the first quarter.

Still a man up, Nick Chaykowsky scored within the first minute to open the second quarter, extending the FireWolves lead to four goals. After seven scoreless minutes, Tony Malcom was able to breakout in transition and beat the goaltender for Albany’s sixth goal midway through the quarter. Following multiple penalties on both teams, neither club could take advantage of their power play opportunities and the first half came to a close with Albany leading 6-1.

After an upbeat back and forth up and down the floor, Halifax was finally able to end a possession with a goal to open the half. Chris Boushy scored for the Thunderbirds to cut into the FireWolves lead. Following a holding penalty on Adam Bomberry, Halifax had their third power play try of the night. Despite being a man down, Albany was able to knock in a short-handed goal as Ryan Benesch fired from deep. Just as Bomberry made his way back onto the floor, Austin Shanks was able to net one for the Thunderbirds with seven minutes to go in the period, bringing the FireWolves lead to 7-3. After another scoring drought, Eric Fannell beat Doug Jamieson and added another goal to Halifax’s total. With just 23 seconds remaining in the period, Halifax was penalized with a bench penalty, giving Albany another man-up advantage as the quarter ended.

Albany quickly capitalized on the power play chance as Kitchen fired a rocket near-side low for his second goal of the night. Five minutes into the quarter, Halifax was penalized yet again, giving the FireWolves their fifth power play opportunity. The Thunderbirds killed off the penalty and were able to score soon after as Boushy netted his second of the night. With just under three minutes to go, Bomberry was hit with his second penalty of the game, giving the Thunderbirds another power play try. Just seconds later, Shanks scored his second goal of the night and cut the FireWolves lead to just two. Albany defenseman, Nick Chaykowsky, was penalized with seven seconds left, but Halifax could not score as the FireWolves won 8-6.

The FireWolves will be back in action next weekend as they take on the Georgia Swarm in a Friday and Saturday back-to-back. The first game will be in Georgia on Friday at 7:30 p.m. before both teams travel to the Capital Region for a Saturday game at 7 p.m.