Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany FireWolves (8-9) defeated the Philadelphia Wings (8-9), 11-5, at the MVP Arena in Albany on Saturday evening. Philadelphia had a 4-2 lead early in the second quarter, but Albany fired back with nine unanswered goals en route to a must-win victory to keep playoffs hopes alive. Currently, the FireWolves are in the fifth spot in the Eastern standings and own the fourth seed in the Western bracket. Full statistics from the game can be found here: https://albanyfirewolves.com/game/1571/.

SCORE BY QUARTER 1 2 3 4 FINAL ALBANY 1 2 2 6 11 PHILADELPHIA 3 1 0 1 5

Albany started with the first possession as Joe Nardella took the game’s opening faceoff but came up empty despite a shot on net. After exchanging empty possessions, Matt Rambo opened the scoring with his first goal of the contest to give Philadelphia an early 1-0 lead. Following an illegal crosscheck penalty on Albany, Corey Small was able to capitalize on the advantage and notched another one for the Wings. Wasting no time, the FireWolves scored their first of the contest as Joe Resetarits fired a dart into the back of the net. After a brief scoring drought by both sides, Kevin Crowley added to the Wings lead by beating Doug Jamieson for the first time on the night, giving Philadelphia a 3-1 lead at the end of one period of play.

Following a Wings penalty to open the second quarter, Ryan Benesch netted his first of the night, bringing Albany back within a goal. In less than a minute, Kyle Jackson got the goal right back for the Wings in transition. After nearly eight scoreless minutes, Andrew Kew took a low shot and rolled one into the net, cutting the Wings lead to 4-3. Neither team was able to net another before the end of the period as the Wings took that lead into the halftime break.

After empty trips by both sides, Resetarits buried his second of the game as he collected a rebound and dove across the crease to tie the game at four. Following over ten minutes without a goal, Adrian Sorichetti caught a lob in transition from Tony Malcom and took it all the way to the cage to give Albany their first lead of the game. With just seconds remaining in the quarter, both sides were penalized as the game headed to the final period with Albany ahead, 5-4.

Just as Philadelphia was running out of the penalty box, Reilly O’Connor was able to drill one, giving Albany a two-goal advantage early in the fourth quarter. Less than a minute later, Resetarits dove across the crease and completed his hat trick pushing the FireWolves lead to three. Keeping up the pace, Jacob Ruest cut down the middle of the floor and caught a Resetarits pass before scoring. Resetarits wasted no time adding a fourth to his line, making it seven unanswered goals for Albany. With just under six minutes to go, the FireWolves kept the foot on the gas as Malcom buried one to push the lead to six. Now on an empty net, Tanner Thomson ran the floor and recorded a goal, marking nine unanswered Albany scores with just a minute and a half left to play. The Wings finally scored their first goal of the second half, but the game clock expired shortly after as Albany completed the season sweep of Philadelphia with an 11-5 victory.

The FireWolves are off next weekend but will be back home in the Capital Region to take on the New York Riptide on Saturday, April 30. The game is at 7 p.m. EST at the MVP Arena in Albany and can be watched on ESPN+ and My4 Albany. This will be the second time that the FireWolves and the Riptide meet this season, with New York winning the first matchup in Long Island, 15-6, just a few weeks ago.