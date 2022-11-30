ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Firewolves made the playoffs in their first season in the National Lacrosse League last year. Saturday night, a new-look Albany team will start year two against the team that ended their last season.

The Firewolves will take on the Buffalo Bandits, who knocked Albany out in the quarterfinals, on the road. The Firewolves made a lot of moves this offseason. With that, comes losses. After tying for the lead league in goals, UAlbany graduate Joe Resetarits departed for the Philadelphia Wings this offseason.

Despite the individual stats, only two teams scored less goals than Albany last season. On the flip side, the Firewolves were third-best in goals allowed. It’s clear they kept that in mind when constructing this years team. “I think we’re going to be very similar on the defensive end. We return most of our guys there, goaltending and some of our big guns from the back end,” said head coach Glenn Clark. “Our offense is much different. It’s going to be more of a spaced out, ball moving offense where it’s going be less defined as who is the quarterback of the offense. It’s going to be very dynamic, which is what we’re hoping for. I think the pace of play on offense is going to be a little faster and you’re going to see more even contributions from throughout the offensive unit.”

Faceoff is set for 7:30 PM at Buffalo on Saturday.