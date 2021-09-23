Firewolves sign former UAlbany midfielder Kyle McClancy

ALBANY, N.Y. (www.news10.com) — The Albany Firewolves added another Great Dane, signing former UAlbany All-American midfielder Kyle McClancy to a two-year contract.

“It’s the greatest feeling in the world,” McClancy said of returning to the Capital Region. “Those were the best four years of my life at Albany,” citing the fans and atmosphere at Casey Stadium. McClancy returned there in the summer of 2019 as a midfielder on the Chaos of the Premier Lacrosse League.

He didn’t play professional lacrosse in 2021. His physical prior to the PLL season found some irregularities with his heart. His father has a genetic heart condition, and McClancy was sidelined in an “overly cautious” move. He has since been cleared by his cardiologist to play, and hopes to break into the National Lacrosse League.

“I’ll be honest, I don’t really have a ton of experience in the indoor game. I didn’t grow up watching it or playing it really at all. I was 100% outdoor,” said McClancy, who said the outdoor game is more “focused on athleticism and speed” while the indoor game is “more skill based and physicality based.” McClancy admits his speedy style of play will need to be adjusted, but he’s “excited for the challenge.”

Firewolves training camp opens Oct. 29, where McClancy will compete for a spot on the roster.