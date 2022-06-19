Philadelphia, P.A. (NEWS10) — The National Lacrosse League, the largest and most successful professional lacrosse property in the world, today announced the 2021-22 regular season award finalists for Most Valuable Player, Goaltender of the Year, and Rookie of the Year.

The top three vote getters for each award are listed as the finalists. The remaining finalists will be announced on Wednesday, June 22. The winners will be announced over the course of the week of June 27. All awards were voted on prior to the start of the 2022 playoffs and were based on regular season statistics and performances.

Most Valuable Player

Joe Resetarits – Forward – Albany FireWolves

Dhane Smith – Forward – Buffalo Bandits

Matt Vinc – Goaltender – Buffalo Bandits

Rookie of the Year

Reid Bowering – Transition – Vancouver Warriors

Patrick Dodds – Forward – Panther City Lacrosse Club

Jeff Teat – Forward – New York Riptide

Goaltender of the Year

Nick Rose – Toronto Rock

Matt Vinc – Buffalo Bandits

Dillon Ward – Colorado Mammoth

Other awards to be presented include: Transition Player of the Year; Defensive Player of the Year; Sportsmanship Award; Teammate of the Year; Les Bartley Award (Head Coach of the Year); General Manager of the Year; Executive of the Year; Tom Borrelli Award (Media Person of the Year); as well as the All-League and All-Rookie teams.