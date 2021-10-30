Firewolves hold first media day at TU Center

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Firewolves took the Times Union Center field for the first time together Saturday.

The Firewolves hosted their first media day Saturday afternoon as the team practiced on the TU turf. The team features a few local products familiar with the Albany lacrosse scene, but plenty of out of town guys got a taste of the crowd this summer and are ready for more this winter.

“I’m hoping we one up the attendance we had at Casey Stadium for the PLL,” defender Joe Nardella said. “Obviously Albany has shown out.”

“I’ve coached in college and we’ve played there and I thought it was a great stadium so obviously a very natural fanbase here who’s very accustomed to good lacrosse and we’re hoping to bring that to them,” Nardella said.

“The roots run deep up here,” forward Brad Smith said. “In that PLL weekend we had a rain delay for like two hours and I remember everyone stayed around.”

“Everyone toughed it out through the rain and we came back out and started, I think we got going at like 11 p.m.,” Smith said. “If that’s any indication of what the fanbase’s support is like up here, I’m pumped to see a full arena here.”

The Firewolves open the season at the Toronto Rock on December 4.