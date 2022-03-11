Halifax, N.S. (NEWS10) — The Albany FireWolves (6-7) defeated the Halifax Thunderbirds (8-2), 8-7, at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on Friday evening. Though Halifax took a two-goal lead late in the second quarter, Albany ripped off a five-goal run and never looked back. Despite Halifax having five power play opportunities on the night, Albany scored three short-handed goals. The win completes the season sweep of Halifax for Albany and marks the first time that the Thunderbirds suffered defeat at home. Full statistics from the game can be found here: https://albanyfirewolves.com/game/1536/.

SCORE BY QUARTER 1 2 3 4 FINAL ALBANY 1 3 3 1 8 HALIFAX 0 5 0 2 7

Halifax controlled the game’s opening faceoff, but a shot clock violation quickly turned the ball over to Albany. It took nearly half of the first quarter, but the FireWolves struck first as the NLL’s scoring leader, Joe Resetarits, fired one in from deep. It remained a defensive battle throughout the rest of the opening period as neither team was able to net another goal, giving Albany a 1-0 lead heading into the second.

After a defensive stand to begin the new quarter, Albany wasted no time adding to their lead as Andrew Kew went top shelf for the score. Following penalties on both sides, Austin Shanks came off a pick and buried his first goal of the night to put the Thunderbirds on the board. Halifax quickly tied the game at two as Chris Boushy bested Doug Jamieson with a slick behind the back shot and score. After a brief scoring drought by both sides, Brett Manney was able to not only log his first goal of the season but did so short-handed. Not even a minute later, Shanks drilled his second of the contest, tying the game back up. The Thunderbirds would take the lead for the first and only time in the game as Cody Jamieson found the back of the net on a Halifax power play. With under a minute to go in the half, the Thunderbirds would add to their lead as Shanks completed his hat trick. The FireWolves were able to get a goal back by Jacob Ruest who managed to beat Warren Hill as time expired in the quarter, bringing the Halifax lead to 5-4 heading into the halftime break.

The third quarter was all FireWolves who, despite being penalized again, were able to tie the game up early in the period as Charlie Kitchen notched his first of the night, another short-handed goal for Albany. Following a penalty on the Thunderbirds, Resetarits retook the lead for the FireWolves as he buried his second goal of the night. Just a few minutes later, Kitchen was not done as he notched his second short-handed goal of the contest to make it four straight goals for Albany as they took a 7-5 lead heading into the final period.

Halifax still on a scoring drought, Albany was able to add another to their lead in transition as John LaFontaine found Reilly O’Connor to give the FireWolves a three-goal advantage with just over 10 minutes to play. After neither side was able to score for the bulk of the quarter, Clarke Petterson broke the Thunderbirds drought, cutting the Albany lead to two goals. Pulling their goalie to have six men on offense, Kyle Jackson beat Jamieson for the first time in the contest and brought it to a one-goal game with under 20 seconds to go. The FireWolves won the late faceoff after a long scrap for the ball and quickly called a timeout with just five seconds remaining. Able to run out the final few seconds on the clock, Albany defeated the Thunderbirds for the second time on the season, 8-7, and completed the season sweep.

The FireWolves are back home against the Georgia Swarm on Saturday, March 19. The game is at 7 p.m. at the MVP Arena in Albany and can be watched on ESPN+ and My4 Albany. Albany and Georgia split their two previous matchups this season, with each team taking a victory on their home turfs.