Long Island, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany FireWolves (6-9) were defeated by the New York Riptide (4-8), 15-6, at the Nassau Live Center in Long Island on Saturday evening. Albany had a one-goal lead after the first quarter, but the Riptide poured it on with a five-goal second quarter and never looked back. Full statistics from the game can be found here: https://albanyfirewolves.com/game/1552/.

SCORE BY QUARTER 1 2 3 4 FINAL ALBANY 4 0 2 0 6 NEW YORK 3 5 3 4 15

Albany won the game’s opening faceoff but were unable to score as Ryan Benesch hit the pipe on his first shot of the night. On the Riptide’s second possession, Jeff Teat struck first after a FireWolves defender fell, leaving him open to bounce one into the net. Albany wasted no time equalizing as Tony Malcom took a pass off the ensuing faceoff and buried his first shot of the contest. Still within the first five minutes of the game, the Riptide scored their second early goal as Jake Fox bested Doug Jamieson for the score. Just a few minutes later, New York extended their early lead as Teat netted his second goal of the first quarter. Keeping up the pace, Albany got a goal back as Joe Resetarits hit Reilly O’Connor on a one-timer. With just under six minutes to play in the quarter, Adrian Sorichetti got himself involved, bouncing one in to tie the game at three. After a quiet few minutes, Resetarits notched his first of the night as he circled around the cage and dove across the crease for his 37th goal of the season. Neither team scored in the remaining minutes as the FireWolves took a 4-3 lead into the second quarter.

Not even two minutes into the second period, the Riptide tied the game at four as Kieran McArdle stopped an Albany three-goal run. New York quickly regained the lead as Connor Kearnan made it five for the Riptide early in the second quarter. Making a run of their own, the Riptide made it three goals in a row as Callum Crawford buried his first of the night. Albany still unable to score, the Riptide came back the other way after a defensive stand and Dan MacRae scored another for New York, this time in transition. Teat was able to complete his hat trick with just over one minute remaining in the first half as the Riptide extended their lead to four goals. The second quarter came to a close as the Riptide took a five-goal run and an 8-4 lead into the halftime break.

The Riptide kept the run going as Crawford beat Jamieson for the second time as New York went up 9-4 early in the third. Finally getting one to fall, O’Connor netted his second goal of the game after a feed from Resetarits, giving Albany their first score since the first quarter. After a brief scoring drought, Jay Thorimbert forced a turnover and took it all the way down floor and scored on a one-on-one against Jamieson. Shortly after, Crawford completed his hat trick as he maneuvered around the net and snuck one in top shelf. Following a holding penalty on the Riptide, Benesch was able to rocket in a power play goal for Albany as Resetarits found him in the middle of the floor. The FireWolves were unable to score on their final possession as New York maintained an 11-6 lead entering the fourth quarter.

After neither team scored in the first four and a half minutes of the fourth, Crawford slashed into an opening down the middle of the floor and notched his fourth goal of the night as he buried a nice reverse to double up the FireWolves, 12-6. After a goalie interference call on Albany, New York wasted no time as Kearnan scored his second of the night, boosting the Riptide’s already league-best power play numbers. Continuing to pile it on, Dan Lomas scored his first goal, giving the Riptide a 14-6 lead with just under seven minutes to play. After pulling the goalie to gain an extra man on offense, the FireWolves were unable to score, and the Riptide took it the other way as Scott Dominey scored on an empty net. The Riptide were able to hold on as Albany was unable to score on a power play at the end of the game, winning 15-6.

The FireWolves remain on the road next weekend for their final road game of the regular season, facing the Vancouver Warriors on Saturday, April 2. The game is at 10 p.m. EST at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver and can be watched on ESPN+ and My4 Albany. This will be the first and only time the two teams meet during the regular season.