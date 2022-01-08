Firewolves double up Rush in first win

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany FireWolves (1-2) defeated the Saskatchewan Rush (1-3), 10-5, at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. on Saturday night. Albany jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead and was able to fend off the Rush in a defensive clinic as the team took home their first victory of their inaugural season. Joe Nardella dominated at the faceoff dot while Doug Jamieson stood strong in goal, lifting the FireWolves to a thrilling win.

SCORE BY QUARTER 1 2 3 4 FINAL ALBANY 3 1 2 4 10 SASKATCHEWAN 1 2 2 0 5

Nardella and the FireWolves won the opening faceoff and quickly got on the board as Jackson Nishimura secured a rebound and put one in the back of the net just 12 seconds into the game. Still under a minute into the contest, Nardella won the second faceoff of the night that quickly led to a Joe Resetarits goal as the FireWolves jumped out to an early 2-0 lead. Despite not being able to capitalize on a Rush penalty, Resetarits found Reilly O’Connor in a good position to net his second goal of the season, making the lead 3-0 heading into the first break of the game. After Albany was able to kill off a delay of game penalty, Adrian Sorichetti was quickly penalized again, giving the Rush another early man-up opportunity. Following another FireWolves penalty, this time for an illegal substitution, the Rush were able to take advantage as Dan Lintner beat Jamieson for the goal.

Nardella won yet another faceoff as Albany took first possession to start the second quarter. The FireWolves were once again called for a delay of game penalty, giving the Rush a man advantage early in the period. Despite being a man down, newly acquired, Ryan Benesch, found a break in transition and netted his first goal in a FireWolves uniform. Just seconds later, Mark Matthews answered, keeping the Albany lead at just two goals. Two minutes later, Robert Church beat Jamieson, cutting the FireWolves lead to 4-3. With just under five minutes to go in the second quarter, Saskatchewan’s Matt Beers was called for a five-minute major penalty for boarding Adam Bomberry. The FireWolves were unable to capitalize on the advantage, but still took a 4-3 lead into the half.

The FireWolves began the third quarter on a powerplay, but the penalty was killed as Beers was released from the penalty box early in the half. After a quiet start by both teams, the score remained 4-3 going to the first timeout of the third quarter. About halfway through the third quarter, Church scored his second of the night to knot the game at four goals apiece. Minutes later, the FireWolves get two back, one from Andrew Kew and one from Nardella to go back up by two goals. With just under four minutes to go in the quarter, Bomberry was called for a penalty, giving Saskatchewan their sixth power play chance thus far. This time, the Rush were able to capitalize as Church nets his hattrick goal, making the score 6-5. Jordi Jones-Smith of the Rush was called for a penalty with just over a minute to go in the quarter, giving the FireWolves a powerplay opportunity to run out the third period.

The Rush were able to fend off the Albany power play and return to full strength down 6-5 early in the fourth quarter. With just over 10 minutes to go, Benesch found an opening and netted his second goal of the night to increase the Albany lead. Coming out of a timeout, the FireWolves took advantage of a 2-on-1 transition as Colton Watkinson hit Resetarits who dove into the crease to extend the Albany lead to 8-5 with eight minute to go in the game. With three minutes to play, Saskatchewan was hit with two penalties to Albany’s one, giving the FireWolves their fourth power play chance of the night. Coming out of a timeout, Kew scored his second on the night on the open cage. After a delay of game penalty by the Rush, the FireWolves were awarded a penalty shot because it took place with less than two minutes to play in the game. Tanner Thomson beat Adam Shute in net, scoring another goal for Albany to double up Saskatchewan, 10-5. The score would hold and the FireWolves would secure the team’s first win as an organization.

The FireWolves will be back in action on Saturday, January 15 for a road matchup versus the Philadelphia Wings at noon.