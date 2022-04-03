Vancouver, C.N. (NEWS10) — The Albany FireWolves (7-9) defeated the Vancouver Warriors (6-9), 11-7, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Saturday evening. The game was tied at three goals apiece after the first quarter, but a six-goal run through the second quarter and half of the third helped Albany pull away and never look back. On the season, the FireWolves are 3-0 against teams in the Western Division. Full statistics from the game can be found here: https://albanyfirewolves.com/game/1563/.

SCORE BY QUARTER 1 2 3 4 FINAL ALBANY 3 4 2 2 11 VANCOUVER 3 0 2 2 7

Joe Nardella and the FireWolves took the game’s opening faceoff and wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as Jacob Ruest opened the scoring just 31 seconds into the contest. Shortly after, Albany had their second goal despite being called a no-goal on the floor, but the FireWolves challenged and won after Andrew Kew dove across the crease and found the back of the net. After killing off a two penalties, Reid Bowering got Vancouver on the board as he beat FireWolves goaltender Doug Jamieson. Albany answered almost immediately as Ruest had a loose ball bounce right to him that he collected and fired into the net. Following a frantic possession, Vancouver was able to get one back as Logan Schuss drilled his first of the night from deep. One possession later, Schuss collected a rebound and quickly scored his second to knot the game at three goals apiece. Despite pulling their goalie, the Warriors were unable to score before the end of the period as the game took a 3-3 tie to the second.

After nearly five minutes of scoreless ball to open the second quarter, Kew forced his way through the Vancouver defense for his second goal of the contest to once again give Albany the lead. Just two minutes later, Charlie Kitchen brushed off multiple Warriors and buried a spectacular around the world shot to give Albany a two-goal advantage. Following a beautiful stop by Jamieson, Adrian Sorichetti pulled a crafty hidden ball trick and drilled a shot from nearly mid floor. Wasting no time, Colton Watkinson ran out in transition and gave the FireWolves a four-goal lead. Neither team was able to score in the remaining time as Albany maintained a 7-3 lead heading into the halftime break.

Continuing the run into the third quarter, Kitchen was able to dribble in another circus shot as he caught a Joe Resetarits pass midair and corkscrew a shot into the net. Adding to their lead, Kew completed his hat trick after his shot was initially stopped by Stephen Fryer, but it bounced behind him into the net, making it six goals in a row for Albany. Finally stopping the scoring run with just over five minutes to play in the third, Adam Charalambides beat Jamieson, giving Vancouver their first goal since the first quarter. Just seconds later, the Warriors scored another as Derek Lloyd brought Vancouver within four.

After another slow start to the final quarter, Vancouver scored their third in a row as Charalambides cut down the center of the floor and beat Jamieson to cut into the deficit. Albany broke their scoring drought as Resetarits secured a rebound just in front of the crease and knocked one home for his first of the contest. With just under four minutes to play, Matthew Dinsdale dove across the crease to net his first goal of the night, bringing the score to 10-7 in Albany’s favor. Following a delayed penalty, Kew snuck one past Fryer on the short side, his fourth of the night and quickly gave the FireWolves a four-goal lead once again. After penalties on both sides late in the fourth, Albany was able to just run out the clock and defeat their third Western Division foe on the season, 11-7.

The FireWolves are off next weekend but will be back home in the Capital Region to take on the Philadelphia Wings on Saturday, April 16. The game is at 7 p.m. EST at the MVP Arena in Albany and can be watched on ESPN+ and My4 Albany. This will be the second time that the FireWolves and the Wings meet this season, with Albany winning the first matchup in Philadelphia, 9-8, back in January.