Firewolves best Swarm in Thompson’s return to Albany

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany FireWolves (4-3) defeated the Georgia Swarm (3-5), 13-11, at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY on Saturday Evening. This time, it was Georgia who jumped out to an early two-goal lead, but the FireWolves got hot, scoring six unanswered goals, and never looked back. Full statistics for the game can be found here: https://albanyfirewolves.com/game/1507/.

SCORE BY QUARTER 1 2 3 4 FINAL ALBANY 5 3 2 3 13 GEORGIA 2 2 4 3 11

For the second straight game, Joe Nardella won the opening faceoff, but this time the FireWolves could not score on their first possession. After minutes of both teams coming up empty offensively, Jeff Henrick was able to score the game’s first goal, giving Georgia the early advantage. Wasting no time, Shayne Jackson was fired one past Doug Jamieson for an early second goal for the Swarm. With five minutes to go in the opening quarter, Georgia was hit with their first penalty, giving Albany an early power play opportunity. Taking just one shot, Tanner Thomson got the FireWolves on the board with the power play strike. On the ensuing possession, Joe Resetarits fired one off the post, but the ball trickled into the net to knot the game at two goals. The Swarm were soon penalized again, and Albany converted on the second power play chance of the night as Reilly O’Connor gave the FireWolves the lead. Just seconds later, O’Connor notched his second of the contest as he jumped through the crease. With under a minute remaining in the quarter, Adrian Sorichetti dove through the crease and buried the fifth unanswered goal for Albany. The quarter would close with Albany having a 5-2 lead.

Less than a minute into the new quarter, O’Connor completed his hat trick after scooping up a rebound in front of the net. Following a scoring drought by both teams, the FireWolves were penalized twice on the same play, giving the Swarm a five on three power play. Lyle Thompson took advantage and scored his first of the contest as Georgia held a man up advantage. Still short-handed, Albany had a goal waved off, but a Swarm penalty gave the FireWolves a penalty shot. Ryan Benesch was able to beat Mike Poulin on the penalty shot, pushing the Albany lead to 7-3. After a defensive stand, the Swarm executed in transition as Ryan MacSpadyen beat Jamieson for a goal. With just over a minute to go, Georgia was penalized, giving Albany their third man-up advantage of the contest. Converting once again on the power play, Thomson found the back of the net for the second time on the evening, as the FireWolves doubled up the Swarm, 8-4, with just seconds to go in the half.

Not even a minute into the new half, Benesch was able to net his second of the contest as the FireWolves took a five-goal lead. Not long after, the Swarm were penalized for the fourth time in the game, but it was Georgia who scored as Adam Wiedemann drilled a shot from deep as the shot clock was expiring. After a brief drought by both teams, Jordan MacIntosh was able to convert up close, bringing the Swarm within three. Seconds later, Thompson scored his second the contest while jumping across the crease for the goal. Following a minor penalty on O’Connor, Brendan Bomberry brought Georgia within a goal as he capitalized on the power play. The FireWolves were finally able to stop the Swarm run as Resetarits fired in his second goal of the night to give Albany a 10-8 lead.

After nearly three minutes of scoreless ball, Georgia was penalized, giving the FireWolves an early fourth quarter power play. Despite not being able to convert on the man up advantage, Resetarits was able to complete a hat trick of his own shortly after the Swarm returned to full strength. Less than a minute later, MacIntosh logged his second goal of the night, cutting the deficit to just two goals once again. MacIntosh was penalized shortly after his score, as Albany yet another power play opportunity. Once again, it was the Swarm who scored short-handed as Thompson completed a hat trick of his own. With under two minutes to go in the game, Tony Malcom and Jacob Ruest both scored two goals within 12 seconds to extend the FireWolves lead to three, 13-10. Shortly after both teams being penalized, Thompson scored his fourth of the night to bring the Swarm back within two with less than a minute to go. The FireWolves stood tall on defense to end the game and won the second game of the doubleheader, 13-11.

The FireWolves will be back in action on Saturday, February 12 for a rematch against the Rochester Knighthawks. The game will be at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY at 7 p.m.