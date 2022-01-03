FireWolves acquire Ryan Benesch from Panther City

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sport Highlights

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany FireWolves, of the National Lacrosse League (NLL), have traded for forward Ryan Benesch from The Panther City Lacrosse Club in exchange for forward Johnny Pearson, the 21st overall selection in the 2022 Entry Draft, and a 2023 fourth-round Entry Draft selection.

Benesch is currently in his 15th season in the NLL.  In 221 career games, the forward has compiled 1,073 total points and 1,084 loose balls.  So far on the season, Benesch played in all three games for Panther City, racking up 12 total points on nine assists and three goals.

More Sports News

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Search NEWS10