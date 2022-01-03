FireWolves acquire Ryan Benesch from Panther City

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany FireWolves, of the National Lacrosse League (NLL), have traded for forward Ryan Benesch from The Panther City Lacrosse Club in exchange for forward Johnny Pearson, the 21st overall selection in the 2022 Entry Draft, and a 2023 fourth-round Entry Draft selection.

Benesch is currently in his 15th season in the NLL. In 221 career games, the forward has compiled 1,073 total points and 1,084 loose balls. So far on the season, Benesch played in all three games for Panther City, racking up 12 total points on nine assists and three goals.