ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The Albany Firebirds are rising from the ashes, returning to the newly reformed Arena Football League in the spring. The league dropped their schedule Thursday, and while most of the games don’t have dates attached yet, we do know one thing: The Firebirds will kick off the AFL season.

The Firebirds will host the Orlando Predators on April 27th, the first game of the AFL season. The league has a healthy relationship with the NFL, and the game will kick off as soon as day three of the NFL Draft concludes.

The Firebirds have 10 games: six at home and four on the road. The schedule can be found below.

The league also announced there will be two conferences and four divisions for the 16 teams. The Firebirds will play in the East Division with the Philadelphia Soul, the Nashville Kats, and the Minnesota Myth.