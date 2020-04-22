Federer raises prospect of merging men’s and women’s tours

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 file photo, Switzerland’s Roger Federer makes a backhand return to Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. Roger Federer offered stuck-at-home amateurs the ultimate online fantasy camp, a chance to get tennis tips from a GOAT. While people all over the world are cooped up because of the new coronavirus — social distancing while trying to stay healthy and help others do the same — a bunch of athletes have been posting workouts and drills on social media with suggestions for staying in shape. Federer did that sort of thing, too, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File)

Roger Federer made a plea for women’s tennis equality on Wednesday, calling for the merger of the two gender-specific governing bodies that oversee the sport’s professional tours.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who is recovering from knee surgery while sports around the world have been shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, expressed his opinion in a string of posts on Twitter.

“Am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to be united and come together as one?” Federer wrote, sparking a flurry of responses from fans and fellow players.

The professional era in tennis started in 1968, and the ATP was founded in 1972 and has run the men’s game since. The WTA was founded in 1973, uniting the women’s professional game into one tour.

The idea proposed by Federer, and others before him, would be to combine the two into a single body that deals with both men and women.

“It probably should have happened a long time ago,” Federer wrote. “But maybe now is really the time.”

The social media posts were met with plenty of enthusiastic replies, including from Rafael Nadal and some of the world’s top female players.

“As you know per our discussions,” Nadal, a winner of 19 Grand Slams, wrote to Federer, “I completely agree that it would be great to get out of this world crisis with the union of men’s and women’s tennis in one only organisation.”

Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza, both recent Wimbledon champions, also gave the thumbs-up to Federer’s idea.

So did Billie Jean King, the American great who founded the WTA and tried unsuccessfully to unite the men’s and women’s tours that decade.

“I agree, and have been saying so since the early 1970s. One voice, women and men together, has long been my vision for tennis,” King tweeted in reply to Federer. “The WTA on its own was always Plan B. I’m glad we are on the same page. Let’s make it happen.”

There has never been a united tennis tour, but male and female players do play at the same tournaments several times each year, including at the four Grand Slam tournaments.

Much of the season, however, it completely separate.

“It’s too confusing for the fans when there are different ranking systems, different logos, different websites, different tournament categories,” Federer said in a response to a reader’s comment.

He emphasized he was “not talking about merging competition on the court” but rather the two governing bodies.

“These are tough times in every sport,” Federer said, “and we can come out of this with 2 weakened bodies or 1 stronger body.”

Former WTA chief executive Anne Worcester called for a merger of the men’s and women’s tours in an interview with Forbes this month.

All professional tennis has been suspended until at least mid-July because of the coronavirus pandemic, plunging the sport into financial problems because of a loss of income from things like ticket sales and media rights.

The 38-year-old Federer had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in February. The Swiss great had planned to be sidelined for at least four months before the outbreak suspended sports around the world. He has tweeted videos of himself practicing during the pandemic.

