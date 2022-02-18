ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – The New York State Federation of Secondary Schools Athletic Association (NYSFSSAA) has announced the cancellation of its 2022 Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament of Champions.



Fordham University, scheduled host of the 2022 Federation Basketball Championships, recently

informed the Federation of their inability to host this year’s championship event. Following efforts of

finding an alternate venue and attempting to meet the needs of all four association’s COVID-19

protocols and restrictions, it was determined it would not be possible to host the tournament at a level

that would benefit the participating students and schools.



“As we continue to address the impact of COVID-19, the Federation Executive Board continues to face

challenging decisions impacting interscholastic athletics,” said Jim Foster, NYSFSSAA Executive Secretary.

“We remain hopeful and optimistic the Federation Tournament of Champions will be held in March

2023 to bring the four associations best teams together.”



The NYSFSSAA boys tournament was held in Glens Falls for 30 years (1981-2010) while the girls

tournament was held in Glens Falls for 16 years (1995-2010) before both were moved to the Times

Union Center in 2012. In 2017, Glens Falls won the bid back for a three-year period before Fordham was

successful in securing the bid in 2019 and was scheduled to begin hosting in 2020. However, the COVID19 pandemic has resulted in cancellations in 2020, 2021 and now 2022. Fordham has committed to

hosting the event in 2023.



The NYSFSSAA Basketball Tournament of Champions is an event comprised of representatives from the

New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA), the New York City Public Schools

Athletic League (PSAL), Catholic High School Athletic Association (CHSAA), and the New York State

Association of Independent Schools Athletic Association (AISAA) in Classes AA, A, and B.