LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In back-to-back food drives last weekend, fans of Siena College basketball donated 536 pounds of food and $200 to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. The donations will help provide 1,262 meals to those in need.

“We want to thank Siena and all the fans that supported our drive this year,” said Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York Chief Executive Officer Tom Nardacci. “The generosity of the Siena Basketball teams and their fans makes a real difference for children, families, and seniors experiencing food insecurity.”

The Siena basketball program and its fans continue to find ways to give back to the community. In December, thousands of new toys were collected during the Toys for Tots campaign in partnership with the United States Marine Corps Reserve.

“Our fans are as generous as they are supportive of our student-athletes,” said Siena College Vice President and Director of Athletics John D’Argenio. “We are honored to be part of this special community, and we want to continue to give back in any way we can.”

The Siena Women’s team will host Rider University on Thursday, January 18, for its annual Gold Rush game. The Men’s team will return to the MVP Arena on Friday, January 19, to face off against the Quinnipiac Bobcats. Tickets to all home games can be purchased here on Siena’s website.