Fans betting big at Rivers Casino on NCAA Tournament

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the 2021 NCAA Tournament is set to begin, many made their way to a local casino to wager their bets.

Rivers Casino and Sportsbook in Schenectady is welcoming March Madness fans for the first time ever to place their bet on this year’s men’s college basketball tournament. Officially, patrons could have placed a bet on last year’s tournament, but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the event is in full swing and will take place in one centralized location rather than changing arenas throughout the tourney.

Historically, the first two rounds of the tournament are one of the biggest betting events in American sports, and this year is looking no different, according to Rivers Casino Sportsbook Manager Hal Wafer. Wafer said he’s seen a steady stream of fans coming in to place their best since Selection Sunday, and he believes that even though fans won’t be able to watch the games in the sports lounge due to COVID-19 restrictions, fans can expect a safe and fun experience when venturing out to place their wagers.

“First time ever for March Madness because we got interrupted, sadly enough, last year because of COVID,” he said. “They are still coming back in huge amounts so the excitement and participation level really gets off the chart and it’s like you get four super bowls in a row to wager on of a multitude of games.”