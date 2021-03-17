Familiar face taking on a new role as Schalmont preps for shortened football season

Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Section 2 football kicks off in just two days. For Class B schools, they’ve got a warmup game before the real deal next weekend.

Schalmont takes on Glens Falls Sunday in a scrimmage before the actual Class B schedule starts, and with limited practice time as a team for the Sabres, it’s a good chance to get their new QB up to speed.

While Schalmont will have a familiar face under center, this will be senior Trent Randle’s first season running the show.

“We expect normal Trent,” head coach Joe Whipple said. “He is going to play a little quarterback for us this year.”

“He’s a dynamic player, he’s a great leader,” Whipple added. “He has a real innate ability to lead others. His energy and enthusiasm is infectious with his other teammates and he makes everybody else better.”

“We expect what we usually expect out of Trent,” Whipple continued. “A couple dynamic plays each game and playing some great defense.”

The Mansfield commit will lead Schalmont into battle next weekend against Hudson.

