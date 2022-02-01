Explosive second quarter leads to UAlbany women’s basketball road win

VESTAL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a slow start to the game, the Great Danes powered through the second to gain the lead and the eventual win, Monday night.

COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “I am so proud of the way the team competed tonight, especially after a slow start. We knew we needed to defend and rebound the ball and we were able to hold them to 41 points. This was a gritty team win on the road and I continue to be impressed with our players’ resiliency and toughness.”

KEY STATS

Sophomore Kayla Cooper topped the Great Danes with 15 points and six rebounds, including four defensive rebounds and two offensive rebounds.

Junior Helene Haegerstrand was close behind with 11 points, nine of which came from three-point baskets.

Redshirt-sophomore Morgan Haney shot a team-high 66.7% from the field while owning five assists and two steals – also team-highs.

Haegerstrand and senior Lucia Decortes each tallied a block.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Bearcats tallied a defensive first quarter, holding the Great Danes to four points – a free throw and a three-point basket.

UAlbany answered by scoring 10 points in the first three and half minutes of the second quarter to take the lead, 14-13, with 6:32 on the clock.

A Binghamton layup in the final minute of the half closed the Great Danes’ 22-point scoring run.

After allowing just one Bearcat basket in the second quarter and taking the lead, UAlbany entered halftime with a 26-15 advantage.

In the second quarter alone, the Great Danes went 9-11 from the field, owning 81.8% accuracy on the basket.

The Bearcats began what proved to be a much more evenly played third quarter.

Binghamton and UAlbany traded field goals but the Bearcats held the third-quarter advantage, 18-13, with a couple of free throws to close the Great Dane lead to 39-33 at the end of the 10-minute period.

Scoring 13 points once again, UAlbany held Binghamton to 10 fewer points in the final quarter.

The Bearcats played the beginning of the fourth similar to their third-quarter play, keeping the Great Danes to a six-point or less lead.

UAlbany was able to get ahead with a layup from Morgan Haney followed by a steal from Haney that led to a layup from senior Ellen Hahne. The two layups in a row gave the Great Danes a nine-point lead with less than three minutes to play.

After a scoreless two minutes, UAlbany sealed the victory with a final layup from Haney at 00:28 to win the game, 52-41.

NEXT: The Great Danes will continue on the road at UMBC on February 2.