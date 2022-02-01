Explosive second quarter leads to UAlbany women’s basketball road win
VESTAL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a slow start to the game, the Great Danes powered through the second to gain the lead and the eventual win, Monday night.
COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “I am so proud of the way the team competed tonight, especially after a slow start. We knew we needed to defend and rebound the ball and we were able to hold them to 41 points. This was a gritty team win on the road and I continue to be impressed with our players’ resiliency and toughness.”
KEY STATS
- Sophomore Kayla Cooper topped the Great Danes with 15 points and six rebounds, including four defensive rebounds and two offensive rebounds.
- Junior Helene Haegerstrand was close behind with 11 points, nine of which came from three-point baskets.
- Redshirt-sophomore Morgan Haney shot a team-high 66.7% from the field while owning five assists and two steals – also team-highs.
- Haegerstrand and senior Lucia Decortes each tallied a block.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Bearcats tallied a defensive first quarter, holding the Great Danes to four points – a free throw and a three-point basket.
- UAlbany answered by scoring 10 points in the first three and half minutes of the second quarter to take the lead, 14-13, with 6:32 on the clock.
- A Binghamton layup in the final minute of the half closed the Great Danes’ 22-point scoring run.
- After allowing just one Bearcat basket in the second quarter and taking the lead, UAlbany entered halftime with a 26-15 advantage.
- In the second quarter alone, the Great Danes went 9-11 from the field, owning 81.8% accuracy on the basket.
- The Bearcats began what proved to be a much more evenly played third quarter.
- Binghamton and UAlbany traded field goals but the Bearcats held the third-quarter advantage, 18-13, with a couple of free throws to close the Great Dane lead to 39-33 at the end of the 10-minute period.
- Scoring 13 points once again, UAlbany held Binghamton to 10 fewer points in the final quarter.
- The Bearcats played the beginning of the fourth similar to their third-quarter play, keeping the Great Danes to a six-point or less lead.
- UAlbany was able to get ahead with a layup from Morgan Haney followed by a steal from Haney that led to a layup from senior Ellen Hahne. The two layups in a row gave the Great Danes a nine-point lead with less than three minutes to play.
- After a scoreless two minutes, UAlbany sealed the victory with a final layup from Haney at 00:28 to win the game, 52-41.
NEXT: The Great Danes will continue on the road at UMBC on February 2.