Explosive first half helps Albany upend Columbia

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Suburban Council boys soccer got the chance to get back to their typical routine this fall, and the conference gave us a pair of really good matchups starting in Albany.

The Falcons were 2-0 coming into a home game with Columbia Tuesday night and Albany came out firing in the first half. Abbas Ghulam Qadir delivered a strike off a set piece to give Albany a 1-0 lead with 18 minutes to go in the first half.

The Falcons struck again quickly. Just two minutes later Dylan Mariscal-Dreby sent a deflected cross in that Ushindi Bahati got his foot on, giving Albany took a 2-0 lead at the half.

Albany held up well on the backend as well. Caesar Bermejo had a few spectacular saves but got caught in a nasty collusion with Columbia’s Cody Hamilton. Go Roe made an impressive clear out to stop the goal, and both Bermejo and Hamilton walked off the field under their own power.

Albany held on from there, coming away with a 3-2 win at home.