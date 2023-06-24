TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge has granted a former Alabama basketball player accused of capital murder a hearing to decide whether charges in the case will be dismissed.

Attorneys for Darius Miles on Wednesday filed a motion for immunity, asking Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge Daniel Pruet to dismiss capital murder charges on the grounds of self-defense, news outlets reported. Miles is accused in the Jan. 15 shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris, of Birmingham.

Miles “respectfully requests that the Court, upon hearing the evidence, find (him) immune from prosecution” and the case against him dismissed, according to a filing from his attorney, Mary Turner, on Wednesday.

Pruet granted Miles’ request for an immunity hearing, which is set for Aug. 21.

Miles, 21, and Michael Davis are both charged in connection to Harris’ death.

Davis, 20, has sought youthful offender status and since then court files for Davis have been sealed. The outcome of that request was not clear as of Friday morning, al.com reported.

Pruet denied bond for Miles in May, saying the issue will be revisited at a later date.