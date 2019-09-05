Ethan Miller’s inspirational journey

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ethan Miller’s journey started in 2012 with some tough news. The Gloversville native found out he was diagnosed with testicular cancer,

“there were times where I would just look out my window and just think I don’t want to do this anymore that was kind of one of the darkest times in my life,” said Miller.

About a year after fully recovering from his own battle Miller experienced another one. His stepmom Susan Sponenberg was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the fall of 2014. A few months later as time was running out Ethan’s dad asked him if he had one last message for her,

“for some reason I don’t know what sparked this but I wanted to tell my dad to say listen, I want to run the Boston marathon to honor your life.”

Two years later he completed his goal but things didn’t stop there, Ethan decided to go after the six major marathon challenge all in the honor of his stepmom. That meant completing races in Boston, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, London, and New York.

“I don’t really have a great answer of why I decided to do this but it just felt right at the time you know it was something that you know in the immediate aftermath I was like what did I just get myself into a little bit,” Miller said.

For each race Ethan tried to team up with a charity focusing on cancer research. Some of those have included Endure to Cure and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Miller has completed five out of the six races, the last one to conquer is the New York City Marathon in November. Ethan is running the final leg with Endure to Cure.