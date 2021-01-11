Eric Guillot barred from NYRA races after racially insensitive horse name

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Racing Association has barred trainer Eric Guillot from entering horses in races at any of it’s three tracks after Guillot gave one of his horses a racially insensitive name.

The horse in question, formerly Grape Soda, has been claimed by Lawrence Roman for $25,000 and renamed Respect For All. Roman pledged to donate 10% of the horse’s earnings to the Backstretch Employee Service Team at NYRA.

NYRA released the following statement regarding Guillot’s barring from their races:

“Racism is completely unacceptable in all forms. NYRA rejects Eric Guillot’s toxic words and divisive behavior in the strongest terms. At this time, he will no longer be permitted to enter horses at any NYRA track nor will he be allocated stalls on NYRA grounds. In addition, we will review what further steps may be available to us. Our racing community is diverse, and we stand for inclusion.” NYRA President & CEO Dave O’Rourke

The horse was originally named Kersetter before Guillot changed the name on December 29, followed by this tweet on January 1:

This colt will run next week and has unique name in honor of a TVG analyst ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/h1ysZ8mITX — Eric Guillot (@EricGuillot14) January 1, 2021

The tweet references TVG analyst Ken Rudolph, a black commentator. TVG released a statement praising NYRA’s decision and adding that it will not air any races involving Guillot’s horses, if he decides to return to horse racing.

Guillot announced via Twitter that he was retiring and declined to comment on this story.