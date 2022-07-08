ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Future stars in women’s golf will hit the links at Pinehaven Country Club in Guilderland, and it all gets started Friday.

The Epson Tour returns for it’s 38th event in Albany. Dubbed “The Road to the LPGA”, the top 10 players in the Epson standings at the end of the year automatically qualify for the LPGA tour. This weekend, 144 players will compete with the winner bringing home $30,000.

Dorsey Addicks will be among the participants, and the Seattle University graduate says the course reminds her of home. “At least for me it gives me pacific northwest vibes, where I went to school,” said Addicks. “So I love it. Tree line, tight, tough course. The girls are all excited to tee it up tomorrow. I would say, expect to see some really great golf. It’s super competitive out here. Everyone can compete, it’s just a matter of who’s the best that week.”

The event begins Friday, with a champ crowned on Sunday.