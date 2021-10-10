Engineers fall in overtime to Bowling Green

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — RPI welcomed hockey back this weekend for the first time since last March.

That’s more than a year and a half off the ice, and they returned by hosting Bowling Green back to back nights. After a 2-2 tie Friday night, the Engineers were looking for their first win in a long time.

Bowling Green struck first. Ethan Scardina was sent ahead by a great skip pass that allowed him to get one on one with Linden Marshall who he beat top shelf stick side to give the Falcons a 1-0 lead.

RPI answered later in the first. Shane Sellar put back a rebound on the power play for his first goal as an Engineer to tie the game at one. Each team found the back of the net once more, and they were once again headed to overtime tied at two.

This time Bowling Green wasn’t settling for a tie. Nathan Burke did it all himself in the first overtime period with a great move and goal to give the Falcons a 3-2 OT win over RPI.