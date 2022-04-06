Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The National Arena League kicks off in a little over two weeks, and with a new season comes a return to it’s roots. The NAL is bringing back the ironman format.

As training camp kicked off Tuesday morning, one of the big questions entering the season was who will play both ways for the defending champs?

The reigning league MVP will be leading the way for the Albany Empire. Star wide receiver Darius Prince will also be lining up as a defensive back as he eyes this season’s Ironman Award.

“I always played defense,” Prince said. “I started out in high school I was a cornerback then I switched over to receiver. I always like a challenge. Last year I think I had a really good offensive season and if I could show I can play both sides of the ball why not do it?”

“Darius has the athletic ability and the skill and the mindset that any challenge that comes up he’s going to take on,” head coach Tom Menas said. “So I’m anxious to see him defend, that will be a process we’re looking forward to exploring this camp.”

The Empire open the season at MVP Arena Saturday, April 23 against the Carolina Cobras.