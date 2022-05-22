Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Empire had to wait an extra day coming off their bye week, but that meant some Sunday night football at MVP Arena with the Jacksonville Sharks in town.

The Sharks’ plane was delayed getting in Saturday, forcing a 5 p.m. start Sunday. The holdover didn’t bother the Empire.

Albany quarterback Sam Castronova threw for 208 yards and six touchdowns, with five of those going to wide receiver Darius Prince. The reigning league MVP had six touchdown catches on the day, with another coming from backup quarterback Warren Smith Jr.

The Empire defense had quite a day themselves, with three interceptions and a fumble recovery for a touchdown as they held Jacksonville under 30 points on their way to a 62-29 win.

Next up for the Empire is a road matchup with the Columbus Lions Saturday at 7 p.m.