Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Empire hosted the Columbus Lions Sunday afternoon in a rematch of last year’s NAL Championship.

The Empire won their matchup in Columbus last month but the Lions limited Darius Prince to one catch. His first catch in this one was a big one — a bomb down the sideline to open up the scoring at 7-0 Albany.

The Lions fired right back. Daniel Smith was flushed out of the pocket but put a fadeaway on a rope to Darien Townsend for a touchdown to tie the game at seven in the first quarter.

The Empire answered with a methodical drive, capped off by Trevon Shorts. He was shifty carrying the ball all series and got to finish the job with a TD to put Albany up 13-7.

The Empire defense forced a turnover on the next possession via a Marquel Wade interception and quickly turned it into points as Dwayne Hollis caught a slant and took it to the crib. The Empire handled business business from there with a 67-48 win at home to break a three game losing streak.