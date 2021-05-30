Empire return in style with thrilling shootout win over Columbus

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Empire are back!

They made their return to the Times Union Center Saturday night as a member of the National Arena League kicking the season off against the Columbus Lions.

The Empire started quickly, with a rushing touchdown from Derrick Ross to open up the scoring. From there, Tommy Grady settled in and hit Darius Prince time and time again. They connected for six touchdowns, but the Lions wouldn’t let up.

After plenty of back and forth scoring, the Empire eventually held on for a 65-60 win. They’re back in action next Saturday on the road against the Jersey Flight.

