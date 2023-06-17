ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — With the Albany Empire out of the National Arena League, a lot of the conversation has revolved around owner Antonio Brown. But what about the coaches, and even more so, the players that missed out on opportunities to show what they can do?

Take rookie quarterback Dalton Cole for example. He arrived from Jacksonville on Wednesday morning and was going to get his first opportunity to start in the NAL this Saturday. Now, that opportunity is gone.

Cole tells me the players were kicked out of their hotel rooms Thursday morning, and then they were on their own. Those hotel rooms were not paid for by the team. Cole says he paid his own way to make it to Albany, and immediately had to pay his own way back to Jacksonville.

For Cole, being in the red financially is frustrating, but it’s not the most frustrating thing about this whole ordeal. “For this arena league season, I’m completely in debt,” said Cole. “Only thing I’ve really reaped is the experience and knowledge which again has put me in a position to play. The money part isn’t a big issue. Obviously I want to get money, I want to get paid. That would be crazy to say, but I just want to play, man. I played football for so long, to get an opportunity to come play ball in any form, arena, outdoor, indoor, 11-on, seven-on, I don’t care. Just want to play football, man.”