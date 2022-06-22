Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Empire are in the midst of a three game losing streak, dropping them to 4-4 on the season. All three games have been decided by one possession. The solution for the Empire might not lie in how they’re finishing games, but rather how they’re starting them.

“We are the slowest starting team I’ve ever been associated with,” said head coach Tom Menas. “You watch us in the third quarter compared to the first quarter it looks like two different football teams. We try to get them prepared to start that way. I don’t know what it is but we’re going to try to figure it out and get an early start this week.”

The numbers back it up. The Empire have averaged six points per game in the first quarter of their last three games. They average nearly 16 points per quarter over the next three quarters. “If it was only second half this year we’d be the best team in the league,” said quarterback Sam Castronova. “We’ve got to figure it out. We’ve got to start faster, whatever it takes.”

The Empire will look to snap their losing streak Sunday at 2:00 PM at MVP Arena against Columbus.